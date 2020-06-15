Online Originals: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

9OYS spoke with Rich Zeck, Executive Director of the Council of Aging in Pitt County.

Zeck says the elderly are a more trusting generation which can unfortunately make them more susceptible to abuse.

He also says a lot of the time the elderly also may not be able to speak up to ask for help…especially when they are being abused by members of their own family.

Zeck says there are many signs to look for, and more than often neglect and emotional abuse are more -revenant than physical abuse.

Neglect and emotional abuse can come in forms of lack of hygiene, loss of weight, sunken eyes, not eating enough or taking prescribed medications.

It can also be seen in things like smells, bed sores. Emotional abuse can be ignoring or being demeaning towards a senior.

Zeck says people should be aware, document, and listen for signs of abuse in order to protect our loved ones and seniors in the community,

Reaching out to professionals like the Council of Aging or other elderly resources in your area will get the proper help you need handling abuse.

Many senior facilities also have officials called “Ombudsman” who are specifically there to assist and investigate complaints of abuse and poor administration.

The Better Business Bureau has a list of signs to look for as well: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/17974-world-elder-abuse-awareness-day-is-june-15-recognize-the-signs-of-abuse