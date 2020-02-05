Online Originals: World Read Aloud Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A celebration of literacy took place today in Pitt County for World Read Aloud Day.

Community leaders joined in the fun Sheppard Memorial Library in the children’s section.

They each chose a children’s book and read it aloud to kids and their families.

A few local leaders on-site were Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly, WNCT’s Maria Satira, and READ ENC’s Terry Atkinson.

While reading, in general, is good for the mind, Sheppard Memorial Library Director Greg Needham says there’s something special about reading out loud.

“When you read a book aloud you pull out so much more than what you just think of in your own mind,” said Needham. “So, sharing stories aloud…you have to experience that to see what it’s like and a lot of people don’t get enough of that and it really is unique to human beings.”

He adds that the day is not just for kids, but adults can reap the benefits as well.

“This is not the only day to read aloud,” said Needham. “Read aloud before bed, read with your spouse making dinner, it’s just a lot of fun.”

The celebration continues Wednesday night at Barnes and Noble in Greenville at 6 p.m. with a READ ENC book fair fundraiser.

This is the 11th year of World Read Aloud Day and it is celebrated by all age groups in 173 countries.