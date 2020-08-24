Online Originals: Zoom Outages in Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Monday morning, the company that built “Zoom”, the video conferencing site, reported nationwide outages.

With so many learning remotely, this outage caused issues for many students.

Here in the East; Pitt, Craven, and Lenoir Counties reported tech problems with the system.

Beaufort and Martin County do not use Zoom and said students experienced no issues for morning lessons.

School District representatives say they want families to know they are doing all they can to give students a good learning experience. And although the technological issues do not come from them, they apologize and thank students and parents for working with and being patient with schools at this time.

Zoom Experts say they don’t know the cause of the outage, but that is is fixed and their team is continuing to monitor the operations of the site for users.

You can check out outages here:

https://downdetector.com/status/zoom/