Online Originals:Pitt County Social Services hosts graduation parade for high school seniors

GREENVILLE,N.C. (WNCT)- Area High school seniors are being celebrated for their hard work with a drive-thru graduation parade.

Pitt County’s Social Services held the parade Tuesday to recognize members of the class of 2020 for their hard work ,especially in this year of pandemic.

“I’m glad we had it. I’m glad that the Pitt County Schools got through it,” said Ke’uan May, South Central High School graduate.

These graduates are encouraging their peers to work hard and achieve their dreams.

“Don’t let anything get in your way. If you have an obstacle just break whatever is in front of you, and just smash it down. Become who you are, who you need to be, and who you’re going to be,” said Kayla Campbell, Tar River Academy graduate.

Kayla Campbell is a Tar River Academy graduate. She plans to become an EMT worker after being inspired by her family.

“My mother was an EMT, and I just want to follow in her footsteps,” Campbell said.

“You have to get back up and once you know you can do this, you’re basically unstoppable,” said Ke’uan May, South Central High graduate.

Ke’uan May is a graduate of South Central High. He plans to major in Mass Communications at Methodist University.

“I’m still new to a lot of stuff. I’m just so interested in everything and how the technology works in mass communications and what you can do with that degree,” May added.

Montague Franklin graduated from DH Conley High School. He plans to attend Greensboro College to study theater.

“I’m just auditioning for things coming up and having this opportunity to get better,” Franklin said.

Campbell is thankful she’s sharing this milestone with other graduates.

“I just feel like in a time like this, we all just need to come together as one and support each other,” Campbell said.