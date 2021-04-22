Online Originals: Tips and tricks to reduce waste at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know ways to reduce waste outdoors, but what about right in your own home? As we recognize Earth Day, here are some tips and tricks for reducing waste at home.

Before I throw anything away, I think of my 3 Rs, reduce, reuse, and recycle. Pitt County Recycling Coordinator Paula Clark

Of course, of one the biggest is recycling. Don’t just throw things away. Being conscious of what you put in the recycle bin makes it easier for the products to be sorted, broken down and reused.

Pitt County now has three categories for recycling: plastic, metal and paper. Plastic includes water bottles, soda, juice, milk and laundry detergent. Metal includes tin metal cans. Paper includes newspapers, white paper products, and cardboard.

There are great ways to reduce the waste you put out of your home as well.

Opting for cloth bags instead of plastic at the grocery store

Buying rechargeable batteries

Adding eggshells and coffee grounds to your garden bed and compost

Refilling old soap bottles instead of throwing them away

Re-purpose old towels and pillowcases by cutting them up and turning them into rags and other inspired ideas

Clark says there are tons of ways to reduce waste at home and get creative with it! All you have to do is look around.