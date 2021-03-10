Onslow Co. EMS Director reflects on loss of home during severe weather preparedness week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson is sharing a childhood story to bring awareness to severe weather preparedness week.

At just 12 years old, him and his father drove through and witnessed two tornadoes within minutes of each other.

As we were driving down the road we drove into a tornado. It was swirling dirt, dust, debris, you can’t see where you’re going and then you get out of a car and your neighbors house was completely ripped off. NORMAN BRYSON // ONSLOW EMS DIR.

Bryson says at the time there was no way to communicate a proper warning, so now that we have access to use it.

He says to download severe weather applications for your area.

Bryson also says you should always be prepared no matter the time or season.

That means have a safe place in your home away from glass and windows, if you live in an apartment – a bathroom attached to only indoor walls is where to go.

He also says prepare a kit. You can find how to prepare a proper weather safety kit HERE.

COURTESY FOR ALL PHOTOS: NORMAN BRYSON