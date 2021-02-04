Onslow County sees drop in COVID-19 cases, focuses on vaccination, prevention

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is reporting a reduction in new COVID-19 cases per day, as compared to the highest per-day rate in December.
Since the last update on Monday, Onslow County has received 147 new positive cases. The county’s total positive case count is 13,742. Of those, 12,807 have been cleared.
The number of fatalities in the county remains at 115.
North Carolina has reported a 14.0% positive rate for COVID-19 and Onslow County is at 10.6% positive. Onslow County also ranks No. 68 for case density in the state and ranks 84th in case fatalities.
Thursday, Onslow County has administered 10,000 shot-in-arm doses.
Please Keep Your Vaccine Appointments
Please keep in mind that if you do not keep the appointment for your vaccination second-dose as scheduled, we may have to give it away to someone else and it may complicate your ability to get a second dose. We have no choice in this, because we are specifically provided second-dose vaccines for the exact number of people who need that vaccine on that day, and once prepared, we need to use that exact number of vaccines.Onslow County