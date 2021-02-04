Onslow County sees drop in COVID-19 cases, focuses on vaccination, prevention

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is reporting a reduction in new COVID-19 cases per day, as compared to the highest per-day rate in December.

Since the last update on Monday, Onslow County has received 147 new positive cases. The county’s total positive case count is 13,742. Of those, 12,807 have been cleared.

The number of fatalities in the county remains at 115.

North Carolina has reported a 14.0% positive rate for COVID-19 and Onslow County is at 10.6% positive. Onslow County also ranks No. 68 for case density in the state and ranks 84th in case fatalities.

Thursday, Onslow County has administered 10,000 shot-in-arm doses.

Please Keep Your Vaccine Appointments