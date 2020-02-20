Online Originals: Onslow Community Outreach announces new program supporting homeless veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In celebration of the center’s 30 year anniversary, Onslow Community Outreach has announced a major building initiative and a new program supporting homeless veterans.

The Outreach has retired a $675,000 mortgage debt on its future services center on 1210 Hargett Street.

The center is a 27,000 square feet vacant building that will be the new home of the soup kitchen, homeless shelter and housing program, and management support services.

The Outreach also announced that it is implementing VETS (Veterans Emerging Towards Stability), a regional program assisting Veterans and military dependents and families in Southeastern North Carolina.

“VETS is a fill the gap, basic needs services provided to our veterans which will strengthen them and prepare them for the next stage of their lives.” Theo McClammy, Executive Director of Onslow Community Outreach

Additionally, the center will serve as the permanent distribution site for Christmas Cheer as well as flex space for neighborhood improvement activities in the New River District.

