Onslow County begins second dose of Moderna vaccine for groups in Phase 1A

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Health Department on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to groups in phase 1A.

David Grovdahl, the Onslow County EMS Division Head, was one of the first to get the second dose of the COVID vaccine. He said he now feels relief knowing he can do his job without the fear of catching the coronavirus.

“This is really important to me. For myself, for my family, for activities and friends as well as the community.” David Grovdahl, Onslow County EMS Division Head

Another EMS worker, Ashley Adams, agreed with Grovdahl, saying she will have more confidence making access with patients.

Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover said Wednesday morning was a soft opening but more will be fully vaccinated next week, Jan. 26-28.

CHECK OUT A WALK THROUGH OF THE VACCINATION CLINIC:

The vaccination clinic is at the Onslow County Government Complex. You must enter and park on the side. You also must bring proof that you received the first vaccine dose.