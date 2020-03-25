Online Originals: Onslow County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19 related to community spread, health director update

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) has received confirmation of another positive case of COVID-19.

Onslow County now has four positive COVID-19 cases. This is the second case of community spread within the county.

The patient did not travel to any high-risk areas, nor has had any known contact with a known COVID-19 case.

When the patient began displaying symptoms, the patient did seek medical attention, was met at the car and did not wait in any lobby.

At this point, OCHD continues to work with this patient and family to conduct further investigation. The patient is recovering at home.

There is still no current shelter in place order. Health department officials urge you to practice good hygiene, social distancing and staying in isolation if you have any symptoms.

If you live in or around Onslow County and have specific questions, you can reach the Onslow County Phone Bank at (910) 989-5027.

FULL INTERVIEW: