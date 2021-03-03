Onslow County frontline vaccinations: Am I eligible?

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s first Coronavirus case was reported on March 3, 2020.

On this solumn anniversary, Onslow County is starting to vaccinate “group three” essential frontline workers… who are now eligible for COVID shots.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover says her workers are following state guidelines for vaccination groups.

But there’s not a detailed list… to guide them on who’s eligible.

Its really difficult you know we have a lot of different occupational groups that have questions about that and kind of the stance were taking is if you are in person working having contact with others and public we really see a need for you to have the vaccine. Kristen Richmond-Hoover, OCHD Director

Richmond-Hoover says they’ve seen fewer calls and appointments for the previous vaccination groups.

Those people are still at the top of the county’s priority list to receive shots.

But they’re getting lots of calls from people in the new group, group 3.

Leaders say if you want to know if you are eligible to receive a vaccination in this phase, to call the citizens phone bank at (910) 989-5027.

You can also use the sites HERE for additional information.