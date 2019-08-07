Onslow County to bring ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to schools

Onslow County Health Department, Onslow County Schools, Onslow County EMS and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune are bringing the ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign into schools.

Schools around Onslow County will have a ‘Stop the Bleed’ response kit on hand in case of a traumatic event.

The training course for ‘Stop the Bleed’ is 60 minutes and is for non-medical professionals to give immediate attention to life threatening wounds prior to emergency services arrival.

100 kits will be divided throughout schools in Onslow County.