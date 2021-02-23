Onslow County to resume vaccinations, includes teachers, child care professionals

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County has now received 1,600 first COVID-19 vaccination doses that were due but delayed from last week.

Plus another 1,800 doses that were due for this week.

The County has a special set of clinics on Saturday for child-care workers, teachers and educational staff.

Clinic Update

The County’s Second Dose clinic will operate Thursday and Friday at the County Government Center (234 NW Corridor Blvd).

The rescheduled clinics from last week will operate Thursday and Friday at the Onslow County Multipurpose Building (4024 Richlands Hwy.)

Make an appointment

People 65-and-above remain the counties top priority at this time and people can register for the vaccine by calling the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank at 910 989-5027.

COVID-19 In Onslow County

Since the Friday update, 96 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

In total, the County has a reported 14,662 cases. ‘

The report shows 14,267 cases have been cleared.

Onslow County has had 33 people die due to COVID-19.

From COVID-19 testing, the State’s rate of positive cases is 6.1%, while Onslow’s rate of positive cases is 4.1%.