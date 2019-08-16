Online Original: Onslow County’s Elder Cheer

The Elder Cheer program was started in 1997 by the Onslow County Department of Social Services.

The program helps residents in assisted living facilities that are on a fixed income and cannot afford lifestyle items. Most only have access to $66 per month.

“So we noticed a little over 20 years ago, we have a population in our adult care homes and nursing homes that don’t have maybe any family left to help look after them especially during the holidays. Many of those folks have a very limited income and the money they have left over for their personal care items is very minimal and it has to be used on medication. So we provide baskets that just makes their days a little brighter.” Sheri Slater, Assistant County Manager

Elder Cheer is looking for donations ranging from large print books and crosswords, lap blankets, bathroom toiletries, and sugar free sweets.

You can drop off donations at 612 College Street in Jacksonville and 4024 Richlands Highway. Purchasing for women and men is appreciated.