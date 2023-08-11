WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – When one door closes, another opens.

Located in Washington, the mission of Open Door Community Center is to assist homeless women and children with safe and stable housing while getting them resources in the community to ensure long-term stable housing. This allows the families to become self-sufficient and independent while striving for a better quality of life of their own choosing.

The Community Center offers washing and drying machines, a playground for the children, food and different resources to make sure the people who visit will succeed after they leave.

In the interview, Executive Director Laurie Stewart and Case Manager Stephanie Flowers talk about the mission of the Community Center, how they assist women and children with resources and much more.

View the video to find out more.