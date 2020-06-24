Online Originals: ‘Operation One by One’ kicks off with 39 arrests in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department has arrested 39 suspects in a Carteret County drug roundup following a year-long undercover investigation.

The roundup, called “Operation One by One”, targets drug dealers in and around Carteret County engaged in the distribution of various controlled substances including heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication, cocaine, and marijuana.

Over the course of the next few months, detectives anticipate charging and arresting close to 100 suspects on more than 400 charges.

Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about suspicious or illegal activity to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.