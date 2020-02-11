Online Originals: Opioid Response and Recovery Session in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety collaborated with an event organized by Trinity United Methodist Church and the City of Jacksonville to help with the opioid response.

The event included a public discussion about opioid addiction in the community and how to help those that are affected.

Chief Mike Yaniero, director of Public Safety says, ” There is a real need to provide ready access to reliable treatment and recovery support for those individuals addicted to opioids.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 500,000 persons died from drug overdoses between 2000 and 2015.

The session included discussions with faith leaders and representatives from key organizations to:

Develop the full effect of the opioid crisis on citizens

Determine what resources are currently available to help our families

Develop collaborative strategies for education and prevention

Click the video above to see more on the input meeting and how the community feels only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!