GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Sister’s Keeper, NC is a non-profit organization based in Greenville that offers support in healing from traumatic situations. The organization is offering outreach to women from all walks of life through a new program, Life After Trauma.

Life After Trauma is a three-part series through which the organization hopes to impact trauma survivors that might be struggling with agony, anguish, distress, torture, stress, abuse, injury or emotional wounds.

Transformation Life Coach and minister Kecia Wright will be speaking via Zoom during each session. She is a minister and life coach practicing in Waldorf, Maryland.

Sessions will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, Feb 25 and March 25.