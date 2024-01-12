PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Rowing is growing.

On Friday, Unity Boat Club and Washington County Public Schools partnered to establish the sport of rowing at Washington County High School.

Students gathered to learn competitive rowing and the many benefits of the sport.

“Many people here can be rowing in college for scholarships and those are things that at Unity Boat Club, we’ve come from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina from all of our programs to help support DEI, Diversity Inclusion Representation and representation in the sport,” said President Emeritus of Unity Boat Club, Patrick Johnson.

Jamie Ennis photo (WNCT)

Johnson and Program Director Spencer Sprague took to friendly competition by dividing the students into teams and setting them up on the new rowing machines.

Unity Boat Club is committed to bringing rowing opportunities and excellence in rowing to the diverse communities of North Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia.