GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rising From the Shadows is partnering with two Coastal Plains Boys & Girls clubs for a day of giving this Thursday.

The founder of Rising From the Shadows, Latoya Alston, said the event is geared toward students with low socioeconomic status.

“I wanted to give them a day that they would remember,” said Alston.

The event will bring vendors to 475 Belvoir Rd. in Greenville, where they will be giving out “freebies” and “swag bags” to kids involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“Rising from the Shadows is going to partner with other local organizations such as Mr. C’s Food Truck, Wally’s Too Kettle Corn, ECU, S.W.A.T., Nulook, and more to shower these children with a day they wouldn’t normally have,” said Alston.

