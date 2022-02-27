WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College made its Saturday doubleheader something special.

Abby Foster, a former PCC softball player, tragically passed away in a car accident last June. She, along with three others were killed in the crash. The program paid tribute to Foster with a special ceremony in her honor before the games were played.

9OYS spoke to head coach Cassie Harrell and teammate/friend of Abby’s, Macy Moret, about their favorite things about Abby, and what Saturday’s special event meant to them.

Foster was described as someone who was a “ray of sunshine”, according to Harrell. She is said to have always had a smile on her face, along with being passionate about the game of softball.

