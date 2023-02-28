GOLDSBORO, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker’s series on where people are coming from who are looking to purchase homes in locations in Eastern North Carolina finishes Tuesday with a stop in Goldsboro.
Here’s the schedule of stories that have been previously posted:
Friday: Greenville | Saturday: Jacksonville | Sunday: New Bern | Monday: Rocky Mount
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Goldsboro using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Goldsboro from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
1 / 10
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Durham
– View share: 1.3%
– Views to own market: 30.1%
– Views to other markets within own state: 39.2%
– Views to markets within other states: 30.7%
2 / 10
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Wilson
– View share: 1.6%
– Views to own market: 31.6%
– Views to other markets within own state: 50.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 17.8%
3 / 10
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Kinston
– View share: 1.7%
– Views to own market: 26.0%
– Views to other markets within own state: 54.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 19.1%
4 / 10
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#7. Chicago
– View share: 2.1%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%
5 / 10
Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock
#6. Philadelphia
– View share: 4.0%
– Views to own market: 38.4%
– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%
6 / 10
Canva
#5. Atlanta
– View share: 4.9%
– Views to own market: 25.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%
– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%
7 / 10
Canva
#4. Charlotte
– View share: 8.2%
– Views to own market: 35.1%
– Views to other markets within own state: 24.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 40.0%
8 / 10
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#3. Raleigh
– View share: 9.9%
– Views to own market: 38.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 34.1%
– Views to markets within other states: 27.6%
9 / 10
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#2. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 11.5%
– Views to own market: 14.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
10 / 10
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#1. New York
– View share: 19.4%
– Views to own market: 22.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%