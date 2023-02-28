GOLDSBORO, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker’s series on where people are coming from who are looking to purchase homes in locations in Eastern North Carolina finishes Tuesday with a stop in Goldsboro.

Here’s the schedule of stories that have been previously posted:

Friday: Greenville | Saturday: Jacksonville | Sunday: New Bern | Monday: Rocky Mount

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Goldsboro using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Goldsboro from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Durham

– View share: 1.3%

– Views to own market: 30.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 39.2%

– Views to markets within other states: 30.7%

#9. Wilson

– View share: 1.6%

– Views to own market: 31.6%

– Views to other markets within own state: 50.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 17.8%

#8. Kinston

– View share: 1.7%

– Views to own market: 26.0%

– Views to other markets within own state: 54.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 19.1%

#7. Chicago

– View share: 2.1%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#6. Philadelphia

– View share: 4.0%

– Views to own market: 38.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%

#5. Atlanta

– View share: 4.9%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

#4. Charlotte

– View share: 8.2%

– Views to own market: 35.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 24.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 40.0%

#3. Raleigh

– View share: 9.9%

– Views to own market: 38.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 34.1%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.6%

#2. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 11.5%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#1. New York

– View share: 19.4%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%