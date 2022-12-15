GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Chef Marc Serrano grew up in Saison, France where he developed his love for cooking and baking. He worked with a baker in his hometown at first and eventually worked in several kitchens after that.

“I ended up working in bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, hotels, in France, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland, Virginia, Michigan,” said Serrano.

Serrano recently opened his own restaurant, Piece of France Pastry Shop. His goal as a chef is to bring a little bit of France to people that may not be able to afford a trip to the country to experience it themselves.

“Like this they can experience France without having to pay some crazy amount of money to fly and have a hotel over there,” Serrano said. “They can experience France here, and I can also feel at home a little bit.”

View the video for more information.