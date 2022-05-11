GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s softball season is coming to a close, but the Pirates are lucky enough to host the American Athletic Conference Tournament on their home field.

The AAC Conference Tournament starts on Thursday and will go all the way through Saturday when the championship game will be played. The winner will go on to regionals and continue their season. The Pirates will take on USF, who swept them in their conference series earlier in the year.

The players feel that playing at home can be helpful due to the city of Greenville’s ECU pride, and having their fan base at the stadium supporting the Pirates.