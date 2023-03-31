WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is locally known for having a standout associate degree nursing program. The program is also known for being especially hands-on with its students using the program’s Simulation Hospital.

Located on the campus, the Simulation Hospital uses artificial dummies with symptoms that the students have to figure out how to treat. It is used to prepare the students to work at hospitals in the real world.

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photos)

In the above video, PCC Director of Nursing Tavondia Burdett and senior nursing student Clarissa Giammona speak on how the nursing program is designed to train students how to treat people who are sick, the training needed to get into the program and the Simulation Hospital.

