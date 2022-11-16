GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Valerie Suedbeck is being recognized for her talent as a dancer at the 4-H National Congress in Atlanta.

The event will be held on Nov. 25-29. Suedbeck was asked to perform a dance that she choreographed herself. She will be the only individual from Pitt County to attend.

Suedbeck went through a series of presentations of her skills before being considered to present her first jazz dance choreography at the 4-H National Congress.

She has been involved in 4-H for 12 years and is currently a junior in high school. Since third grade, Suedbeck has been a dancer at the North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts. She will be dancing locally at the 2022 production of the Nutcracker Ballet.

View the video above for more information about Suedbeck and her 4-H involvement.