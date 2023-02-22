GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Spaying and neutering are important for all pets as an overpopulation of rescue animals flood shelters and animal service centers.

Miranda Guinn, shelter supervisor of Pitt County Animal Services said they do offer options to help with the cost.

“We have dog vouchers for $65. You can also purchase a microchip for an extra $10. Cats are $50 and then we have ferals for $25,” Guinn said. “We are trying to prevent unwanted litters and trying to help with the overpopulation that is in Pitt County.”

View the video to learn more about contacting Pitt County Animal Services for voucher information.