GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Turns out some plants enjoy being in the shade as much as some humans do.

Matt Stevens, N.C. Cooperative Extension director for Pitt County Horticulture, showed off 12 of those plants during a Northside Plant Walk at the Pitt County Arboretum last Friday.

There were around 20 people in attendance and each guest was given a sheet with a description of each plant on it. The sheet also included bar codes that directed users to more information about each one.

Some of the featured plants included variations of hydrangea, creeping fig, Rose of Sharon, holly fern and foxglove.

There are still two Northside Plant Walks scheduled for Sept. 8 and Oct. 13 at noon on both days.