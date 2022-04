GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something to make all the green thumbs happy.

On May 14 from 10 am-noon, the Pitt County Arboretum will be hosting a plant sale at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

The plant sale will feature wildflowers, house plants, vegetables and much more. Funds from the sale will be collected and managed by the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation.

For more information, call 252-902-1709.