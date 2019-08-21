Pitt County Police and barber shops teamed up to offer free haircuts for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)





For the fourth consecutive year Greenville’s Police Department and local barber shops worked together to provide students with fresh haircuts, new school supplies like backpacks and paper, and a chance to get acquainted with local law enforcement.

“It’s great to be out here with the kids talking to them, and telling them about what we do. I think it’s a plus because hopefully when we see them in the community they won’t be afraid of us.” Richie Williams, Greenville Police Sargent

There were four different barber shops participating in this event, which ran from 3 to 6pm. Families brought their children out, and while they got free haircuts, families were treated to a cookout and talked to local officers.