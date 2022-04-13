GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looking for work and don’t know where to start? Pitt County Government has got you covered.

On Thursday, from 47 pm, Pitt County Government will be holding a job fair that will have full-time and part-time employment opportunities available. The job fair will feature positions from Animal Services, Public Information Office, Emergency Management, and much more.

The job fair will be held at Mark W. Owens Jr Auditorium at the Pitt County Agricultural Center at 403 Government Circle.

To find out more about the rest of Pitt County Government activities, click here.