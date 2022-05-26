GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Into the woods!

The Pitt County Wildlife Club has many things to offer. The nonprofit educational organization practices conservation of the fish and game that make the wildlife of this area and North Carolina such a special thing to admire and appreciate. It also serves a number of other purposes, from firearm safety and a shooting range to other areas.

WNCT spoke with the organization’s president, Joe McMillian, about how the club teaches how to properly use firearms, how they teach others about the wildlife preservation needed for Eastern North Carolina and what kind of animals roam around the site.

The organization also has two groups that are local chapters of the club, the Armed Women of America — a women’s-only social and self-defense training group — and a women’s-only event called Coffee and Guns, a casual event for women to share social and training time.

Watch the video above to find out more.