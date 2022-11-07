WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – What do dogs, beer and yoga have in common?

On Sunday, we found out. The Washington Pitt St. Brewing Company hosted both Purple Blossom Yoga Studio and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for its Pups, Pours, & Poses event for local customers.

The event was for those who want to donate to the HSEC to take care of pets in need. The event was filled with beers and yoga for the customers who paid $25 a ticket. The customers were also allowed to bring in their own pets to the event.

