GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Arboretum is using its own garden to teach people about plants in North Carolina and how some non-native species could be beneficial to the area.

Friday’s walk was part of a series of monthly educational opportunities called North Side Plant Walks. Twining evergreen vines, low-growing groundcovers, spring-flowering bulbs, dogwood and other perennials were included in the walk, which was all about “hidden landscape gems.”

Matt Stevens, Pitt County Extension Director of horticulture, led the walk through the gardens.

“The focus of (Friday’s) tour was hidden landscape gems,” Stevens said. “So, plants that we grow in our landscapes that have some sort of hidden characteristic or hidden trait that might not be obvious on first inspection.”

More plant walks will take place from June to October. View the video to learn more about the goals for the series and to see some of the gardens.