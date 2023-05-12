AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Students on Thursday at S.W. Snowden Elementary School had the chance to learn more about the agriculture industry.

Dairy Alliance, R & H Produce, Mitchell Tractor and students from Southside High School brought education and activities to the elementary school.

“We had four stations that the students could visit. We had a watermelon station, we had a produce station, a cow milking station and a tractor station,” said first-grade teacher Nikki Jennette.

Farm Bureau of Beaufort County helped to sponsor the event. Kona Ice was there to provide a shaved ice snack for students and staff at the end of the event.

