TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A police department in North Topsail Beach is among those asking residents to get their paws out and vote for their K9.

Chase, the German Shephard, is up for the Aftermath K9 Grant. If the North Topsail Police Department wins the grant, it will receive $2,500 that will go to its K9 budget. It’s part of a program from Aftermath.com. On its website, the company states, “Aftermath provides professional biohazard, crime scene and coronavirus (COVID-19) cleanup services to families, employers, and communities nationwide.”

There are other Eastern North Carolina police departments in the running. Voting is also available here for dogs from the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace Police Department and Nashville Police Department to win the grant. Other dogs from North Carolina and the Southeast are also included.

Chase joined the police team last December of last year as an 8-month-old puppy. He was gifted to them from the Western Carolina Shepard in Franklin, N.C., where Chase was a rescue dog. Chase specializes in narcotics detection.

Voting opened on May 25, and will end on June 5. You can vote once a day.