WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Alayna Noonan’s parents are from Chicago, where she says popcorn is a big deal. Her family decided that opening a popcorn shop and serving it Chicago-style would be a good way to keep in touch with their roots after moving to Wilson.

They tossed around the idea of opening a restaurant until they landed on opening Whirligig Popcorn Shoppe, just around the block from Wilson’s Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

“Anytime we go back home we always get Chicago-style popcorn, which is cheddar cheese and caramel corn mixed together. Popcorn’s a really big thing in Chicago, like you walk down the street and there’s a popcorn shop,” said Noonan, the store’s general manager.

They are reinventing the popcorn game by creating new flavors and even seasonal selections.

“We make all our own recipes. I wake up in the middle of the night with ideas for popcorn flavors,” said Noonan.

