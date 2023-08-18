HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County organization is one of a few of its kind in the state that provides special care for animals.

Located at 119 Doe Dr. in Hubert, the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary is Onslow County’s only wildlife sanctuary and rehab center. This 501(c)(3) non-profit rehabs orphaned or injured wild animals and then releases them back to their native populations. The sanctuary takes care of small mammals, songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, shorebirds and reptiles.

Some of the services they provide include orphan care for babies, educational programs for schools, youth groups and placement of adoptable domestic animals when available.

The sanctuary can be reached by calling 910-326-6432 or email for various reasons like volunteering or community service.

In the interview, Executive Director and founder Toni O’Neil talk about what kind of animals they have on location, how they help rehab the injured animals that come in and what they have to offer for those who want to become veterinarians.

View the video to find out more.