JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Food Lion is hosting 589 international students from more than 20 countries by using the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program. Some of those students are working in the Jacksonville area, stores along the Crystal Coast and the Outer Banks.

Senior Talent Recruiter and manager Jessie Calevas at Food Lion spoke on what the program looks like day to day, the creation of the Food Lion Foreign Student Exchange program and much more.

