GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Do you have money for car troubles saved? How about an emergency?

The debate about who’s more responsible between baby boomers and millennials may have more stats to support your argument. Being responsible doesn’t matter when it comes to age.

A new survey from Time2Play compared the money spending habits of baby boomers and millennials.

Here are the stats:

50% of millennials started saving money at 17-years-old or younger

Average millennials currently have in savings: $38,192

39% of millennials, 43% of baby boomers have credit card debt

44% of millennials, 1 in 3 baby boomers don’t have a retirement fund

Additionally, 53% of millennials and 61% of baby boomers think the most important thing to save for is an emergency fund.

The report also reviews how much both groups have in stocks and investments, how much is in retirement funds, and spending behaviors, just to name a few things.

