GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Let’s get ready to rumble!

On Thursday, local fitness center Rebel Fitness hosted its second annual Fight Night event. It helps raise money for a good cause: Greenville’s Community Crossroads Center. It’s a homeless shelter in need of some assistance.

In the video, Carissa Chappell and Darrell Ange, hosts of the Rebel Fitness Fight Night, go into detail about the last fight night, how the event came about and much more.