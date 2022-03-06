GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina track and field program is transitioning from the indoor season to outdoor. That comes after success from two of its top athletes.

Sommer Knight and Royal Burris are two ECU track stars that exceeded expectations at the recent American Athletic Conference indoor championships. 9OYS spoke with Knight, Burris and ECU track and field coach Curt Kraft about their recent accomplishments and their thoughts on the program.

“As you can tell in my voice I’m very passionate, very enthusiastic and very excited for them and what they accomplished,” says Kraft.

