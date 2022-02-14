Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Caroline Bowyer shares a story of love for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this Monday edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter and weekend evening anchor Caroline Bowyer.

Caroline shares an amazing story of love on this Valentine’s Day between a husband and wife EMS/paramedic team. Wayne and Kindra Hardison work for Vidant EastCare. Kindra is an EMT and Wayne is a medic. The two work together in the same ambulance on a regular basis. And on this Valentine’s Day, it’s no different.

SEE CAROLINE’S STORIES:

EMT, medic couple working together on and off the clock

