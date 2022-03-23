GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook.

In this edition, Caroline Bowyer reflects on her two years at WNCT, doing everything from breaking news to hurricanes, anchoring, live-in-the-field reports, and so much more.

It’s been amazing having her here at WNCT, telling the stories of the east. We will miss her but wish her the best of luck in her next journey as she transitions to our sister station WGHP in High Point.

SEE CAROLINE’S FINAL STORY: