GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of WNCT’s newest reporters hails from the state of Texas.

Abigail Velez joined the WNCT Team in January 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio in December of 2022 with a degree in multimedia journalism. While in Texas, Velez was a reporter and lead anchor for the student-run newscast for UIWtv, and served as the chief of staff in the UIW Student Government Association.

Velez also served the central Texas community as Miss San Antonio USA, and founded her own social awareness initiative, #ValueYourVote. As a Bexar County voter registrar, Abigail registered over 200 people to vote in the Bexar County area. Abigail also received a proclamation from the city of San Antonio, declaring September 19 the official Voter Registration Day.

In this interview, Velez goes into detail about her history at the University of the Incarnate Word, her past as a registrar in Bexar County and being Miss San Antonio USA.

If you have any story ideas or tips, please contact Abigail at avelez@wnct.com.

Facebook: @Abigail Velez

Instagram: @velez.tx