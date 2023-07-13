GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sonona Jefferson is working to educate more people about mental health after her son took his life late last year.

The mother of Khalil Jefferson, Sonona came up with the idea to put her son’s name on locks after taking a nature walk, something they used to do together.

Not only would these locks keep the memory of her son alive, but they would also lead people to a website that leads to different mental health resources. The website is also named after him as well.

In the latest episode of Reporter’s Notebook, Adrianna Hargrove talks about how one woman is keeping her son’s memory alive and what the story means to her.

To view the original story, click here.

To visit Khalil Jefferson’s website which has mental health resources, click here. For more information on the Khalil Jefferson Memorial Walk happening this Saturday, click here.

To view the Khalil Ross Jefferson Inc. Facebook page, click here.

View the video to find out more.