GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Reality TVis coming to Pitt County.

Recently, weekend anchor and reporter Adrianna Hargrove had the chance to do a story that was announced regarding how the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Pitt County Detention Center would be featured on the A&E TV series “60 Days In.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, the detention center and other members of the sheriff’s office will be showcased in the newest season. This season centers on the Pitt County Detention Center and seven volunteers who stayed within its walls. The show will air its premiere on June 15 at 9 p.m.

“60 Days In” and “Booked: First Day In” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.

To take a look at the “60 Days In” story click here. You can see and read more about her by clicking on her bio page.

In the interview, Adrianna talks about how she found out about the “60 Days In” story and another story involving adoption, which shows how important adoption is for families.

View the video to find out more.