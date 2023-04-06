GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Cheyenne Pagan is always keeping Jacksonville up to date.

As one of WNCT’s Jacksonville area reporters, along with Claire Curry, she has covered a wide range of topics like the arrival of the president and first lady, town hall meetings and the health of the local water conditions. Pagan has been with the station since 2021.

In the episode, Cheyenne talks about her favorite story, what’s it like to work in Jacksonville and much more.

If you have any story ideas or tips, email Cheyenne at CPagan@wnct.com. She looks forward to telling stories in Jacksonville.

Twitter: cheyennepagantv

Instagram: @cheyenne.pagan98