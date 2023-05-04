GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A recent situation involving the academic status of two Onslow County soccer players led to a whirlwind of news that effectively ended with both being able to play.

Back in March, WNCT first told you about Caitlynn Guarino of Richlands High School and Madison Small of Southwest Onslow High School. They were told they were ineligible to play soccer in the spring due to academic issues related to college-related courses they were taking. A petition was created and N.C. Sen. Michael Lazzara stepped in to assist.

Ultimately, the NC High School Athletic Association allowed both to play.

Jacksonville reporter Claire Curry, who provided extensive coverage of the situations, and anchor Ken Watlington spoke about Thursday’s 7 p.m. special, “Kicking the Courses: The Fight for Eligibility.”

The special goes into detail about those student-athletes and the steps taken from the time both found out they were initially ineligible until their eligibility was restored. Watlington also had a one-on-one interview with NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker about what happened and what steps were taken to reverse the outcome.

