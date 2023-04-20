GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A smile on your face can make everything better. That’s the approach anchor Courtney Cortright takes each day.

Cortright is WNCT’s anchor with Ken Watlington at 5:30 p.m., anchors WNCT News at 10 on CW and is also the host of “9 On The Positive Side.” It’s a show that takes a weekly look at positive news all around the world.

In this interview, Courtney goes over how the show for 9OTPS gets put together, her favorite stories and a special story she worked on recently where the school’s resource officer plays music with students on occasion.

To watch 9 On The Positive Side, click here. You can send Courtney your story ideas at ccortright@nexstar.tv.